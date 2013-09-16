USC redshirt freshman earns SEC Lineman of the Week honors

University of South Carolina offensive center Clayton Stadnik was selected as the Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Click here for details on Stadnicks' accomplishment.
Copyright 2013 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.