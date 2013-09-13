Inmate posts to Facebook for over a year inside SC prison

Corrections officials took action against an inmate after a Low Country blog published Facebook posts made using illegal cell phones from inside prison.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyheem Henrey is serving a 15 year sentence after police say he and seven others assaulted then 18-year-old Carter Strange at Five Points in 2011. Strange nearly died.

According to the blog, Henrey has been active on Facebook from inside the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville and has been posting under the name "Tieem Davis" for over a year.

The posts are about his prison surroundings, his friends, foes and even about smoking marijuana.

Photos have also been posted under the alias.

After the Facebook posts were made public, correctional officials swept part of the prison confiscating phones and other contraband and put Henrey in solitary confinement, corrections spokesman Clark Newsom said.

Newsom says the department's actions were not the direct result of the blog post.

Smuggled phones have been a major problem in prisons around the country. Former State Corrections Chief Jon Ozmint has been trying to do something about it for more than five years.

"We know there are going to continue to be hits, we know there will continue to be drug deals, we know victims are going to continue to be victimized until the FCC finally steps up and tells the wireless industry as they've done in New Zealand and Australia 'enough is enough.'"

When he was running the department, Ozmint staged a demonstration of cell signal jamming at the Lieber Institution. But he says federal regulators with help from major cell carriers continue to oppose the use of technology that could virtually eliminate the use of phones by inmates.

"I don't think there's any secret that the relationship between the FCC and the wireless providers is cozy at least," Ozmint said. "It's an industry with an awful lot of money and an awful lot of power in Washington."

A search of Facebook under Henrey's name and his alias showed no activity today.

