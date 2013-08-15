17 years later, deputies seek man's killer

The daughter of a 1997 murder victim wants her father's investigation reopened, and brought the case back to light at the scene of the crime.More >>
The daughter of a 1997 murder victim wants her father's investigation reopened, and brought the case back to light at the scene of the crime.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
In a first, scientists safely repair a disease-causing gene in human embryos, a step toward one day preventing inherited diseases.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
White House officials say that President Donald Trump has signed a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
In Afghanistan's Herat province, security tight ahead of funeral for victims of Shiite mosque attack that killed 29.More >>
Slowly but surely work continues to introduce two new female lions to Riverbanks Zoo's beloved male lion Zuri.More >>
Slowly but surely work continues to introduce two new female lions to Riverbanks Zoo's beloved male lion Zuri.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
Georgia authorities confirm a child has died after a dog attack in Hartwell Tuesday evening.More >>
A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
A team of bloodhounds located a 2-year-old boy reported missing about a mile away from his home in the woods at around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday night, about an hour and a half after the dogs were deployed.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>
An investigator claims Fox News made up quotes attributed to him suggesting a Democratic official who was killed was behind the leaks of documents by WikiLeaks during the presidential campaign.More >>