17 years later, deputies seek man's killer

It's been 17 years since 65-year-old Jack Robinson died. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and his Cold Case Unit are hoping the re-release of a sketch of the suspected killer will lead to justice for the victim and his family.

Deputies discovered Robinson suffering from a stab wound on August 17, 1996 at the Rosewood Boat Landing. He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lott said it appears Robinson and another man got into a fight over money. Deputies believe Robinson and the suspect knew each other.



In 1996, investigators developed a lead and composite sketch still believed to be that of the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic male with olive complexion who was 25-35 years of age at the time of the incident. The man, now 42-52 years old, stands approximately 5' 5", weighs 150-180 pounds, has black hair, and a mustache.

To receive up to $1000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

