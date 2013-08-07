Gamecocks Fan Appreciation Day Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - USC Fans can meet their favorite student-athletes this weekend at the annual Colonial Life Fan Appreciation Day.
The free event is Sunday, August 11th at Colonial Life Arena from 1-3. Parking is free in Colonial Life Arena Lots.
