Months since crash, Lexington County Coroner still recovering

As of Tuesday, it will have been five months since Lexington County Coroner Harry Harman was involved in a serious car crash.

On Monday, a staffer told us the 78-year-old Harman, who's spent almost half his life as coroner, is still recovering. Not only that, but he still hasn't been back to his office in Lexington.

Friends and co-workers say Harman remains in a Lexington area rehab facility, recovering from injuries that included broken ribs, collarbone, and shoulder injuries.

But they say he's made progress and is capable of walking.

Harman was hurt Feb. 23 when his vehicle slammed into a parked tractor-trailer on a foggy roadway near Columbia Metro Airport. He had to be cut out of the wreckage.

The accident happened only a few months after Harman managed to hold onto his job during a tougher than normal re-election campaign, one that saw former Richland County Coroner Frank Barron raise questions about Harman's ability to meet the physical challenges of his work.

At the time, Harman was spending a lot of time recovering from back surgery and injuries suffered in at least two falls. In May 2012, he told us he was doing better.

"I'm getting well," said Harman. "I'm walking just as good as I was before I fell. And we expect in a week or so we'll be probably putting this cane down. I'm just using it now to be sure of myself."

Deputy Coroner Randy Martin has been filling in for Harman during his treatment.

Martin says Harman believes details on his health are "his business." But Martin says Harman is doing well and is rehabbing faster than expected.

Martin told us he stays in daily contact with Harman, who continues to make decisions about daily operations of the office.

The deputy coroner says he expects Harman physically back in the building near the Sheriff's Department in the very near future.

