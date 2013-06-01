Third murder victim found in Clarendon County

Authorities say the body of a missing 81-year-old woman has been found after nearly four days of searching for her.

At a news conference Sunday night, Clarendon County Sheriff Randy Garrett said searchers found the body of Sadie Brown in the Alcolu community after investigators questioned the man they say is responsible for a killing spree in the area.



That man, 31-year-old Jeffrey Eady, had been on the run for two days until officers in Bay County, FL arrested him after a police pursuit.



As soon as triple-murder suspect Jeffrey Eady arrived back in Clarendon County Sunday, he was taken to a fire station on Hightower Road to be questioned.



Brown's body was later found 7 miles from the fire station.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday.



Eady was captured in Mexico Beach at about 7 p.m. Saturday after a police pursuit that ended in a crash. Bay County Sheriff's deputies say they caught up with Eady after he ran from the crash scene.



Investigators in Clarendon County released news of Eady's arrest in a news conference late Saturday night. Officers from Clarendon County went to Bay County to get Eady, who waived his right to an extradition hearing Sunday morning.

Eady is charged with the murders of two women in Clarendon County and another woman in Charleston County.



Officials say Eady killed 37-year-old Crystal Johnson and 65-year-old Maybell White. He has also been charged in the death of the 81-year-old Brown.

White was found shot to death at a business on SC 527 in Clarendon County around 3:50 p.m. on Thursday.

Johnson was shot to death Thursday evening during a robbery attempt about an hour later inside an Adams Run convenience store where she was working.

Garrett thanked SLED officers for quickly determining through ballistics tests that the shootings in Clarendon and Charleston counties were related. Within a few hours of the shootings, investigators were able to release information that Eady was involved.



Garrett did not mince words in his description of Eady, calling him a "cold-blooded killer."

"If he is hungry, he will kill you to eat. If he needs money, he'll kill you to get your money. If he wants your automobile, he'll kill you to get it. That is the message I have to the public. I'm also sending this out to all law enforcement nationwide," said Garrett.

Brown was last seen Saturday, but not reported missing until Thursday afternoon.



More than 30 people, including SLED agents, off duty deputies, and those with cadaver dogs searched 3500 acres for Sadie Brown's body.

Garrett says Brown recently moved in with Eady's father, Leon Eady, to get medical help and was under the care of nurses at the home. One of her caretakers became concerned about her well-being and reported her disappearance to authorities. Brown is Leon Eady's cousin.



Leon Eady says he's not eager to see his son anytime soon.

"I'd rather not see him right now at a time like this because I still, I hold him responsible for what happened to her because he leaves the house with her," said Leon. "The next time I see him, I hope he's dead."



Eady was spotted driving Brown's car earlier this week, according to the sheriff.

Authorities say Eady was released last year after serving more than a decade for armed robbery.

Copyright 2013 WIS. All rights reserved.