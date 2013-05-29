Brett Parker plans to appeal double murder conviction

Jurors leaving the Richland County Courthouse shortly after delivering a guilty verdict in the Brett Parker trial said the defense did not deliver enough evidence to persuade them the defendant was innocent.

Brett Parker's defense is taking steps to appeal his double murder convictions and possibly win a new trial. Parker was found guilty Tuesday evening in the 2012 killings of his wife, Tammy Jo, and gambling business partner Bryan Capnerhurst.

The defense had a number of problems with rulings during the course of the trial and attorney Dave Fedor said he's confident the appeal will be able to raise some significant issues that could give Parker a second chance.

The defense will take aim at two matters in particular: One, the decision by Judge DeAndrea Benjamin to reject a continuance after prosecutors turned over hundreds of pages of discovery material a week and a half before trial. The other, what the defense says was a lack of evidence linking Parker to the gun that killed his wife.

And then there was the frustration of being interrupted multiple times during closing arguments by prosecution objections that were sustained by the court.

The defense also says the judge allowed some testimony in that wasn't relevant, including information about Brett Parker's infidelity with one or more women.

