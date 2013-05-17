Deputies: One person stabbed, others injured in fight at home

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – Three people were injured Thursday night after an argument turned physical, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. One of the victims was stabbed and taken to the hospital.



Curtis Wilson from the sheriff's department says between 8 and 10 people were arguing when a fight broke out at a home on Crestlite Drive. That is near Bluff Road.

Wilson says one man was stabbed in the upper body and taken to the hospital but his condition is not known at this time.

Another man was injured when he was hit with an unknown object, according to Wilson. He also says a woman was injured when she was hit in the head.

Deputies say they have identified suspects and they are still trying to determine who was involved in the fight.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

