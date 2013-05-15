Girlfriend, acquaintances testify in Brett Parker case

Some of Brett Parker's friends and family testified in court Wednesday that the bookie's versions of the shootings at his home in April, 2012 were inconsistent.

Testimony from some of the state's strongest witnesses so far as prosecutors continue to try to paint their picture of Brett Parker as a man whose stories about the shootings simply don't add up.

Tammy Jo Parker and Bryan Capnerhurst were shot and killed on April 13 inside the Parker's home in Ascot Estates. Brett Parker was inside the house at the time of the shootings. His defense attorney says Capnerhurst shot and killed Tammy Jo before Brett Parker then shot him in self-defense.

Witnesses testifying Wednesday say Parker gave conflicting versions of the moments before he pulled the gun from the top of his home safe, turned and fired four times at the man he called his best friend Bryan Capnerhurst.

A woman who prosecutors identified as Parker's girlfriend said the two engaged in sexual intercourse in the days before the shootings and they exchanged "flirtatious" texts on the day of the murders.

29-year-old Lindsay Mullins told the court she got to know Parker as one of her customers at the bank where she worked. She said that friendship, which began when she was separated from her husband, later turned sexual. Mullins testified Parker told her he was also separating from his wife.

Also revealed during testimony is the fact that Parker searched online for a flight out of town the day before he turned himself in.



Richland County investigator Scott McDonald outlined cell phone calls by Brett Parker, Tammy Jo Parker and Bryan Capnerhurst.

According to McDonald, phone records indicate Brett Parker searched online travel company Orbitz for a one-way flight to Memphis on July 19, 2012, a day before he turned himself in on charges stemming from the murders.

During three months prior to his arrest, sources told WIS senior reporter Jack Kuenzie investigators had many difficulties getting cooperation from Parker.

The phone records were allowed by Judge DeAndrea Benjamin despite a defense motion to suppress them.

Richland County Sheriff's Department investigators said they reviewed a documentary that was called Murder By The Book. They believe that it had some very interesting similarities with the parker case.

Also revealed in court, Brett Parker failed two polygraph tests. However, that kind of information is not admissible in South Carolina courts.

Jack Kuenzie continues to follow this case and will be in the courtroom until a verdict is reached. Follow him on Twitter: @JKuenzie.



