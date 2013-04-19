Victim: 'He was taking me to bury me'

A Lexington County woman is in the hospital, fearing for her life and her family after deputies say her husband attacked her with a box cutter and remains on the loose.



"All I kept thinking about was my son," said Kristen Shawver as described the attack at her Gaston home Thursday night.

"Please help deputies find him," she said. "He's calling my family and I'm scared for us."

Shawver is in intensive care at an undisclosed hospital and said she may need plastic surgery to repair the injuries to her face.



Deputies are looking for 35-year-old James Christopher Shawver of Gaston on charges of attempted murder and kidnapping. He is described as 5-feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds.



Sheriff James Metts said at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday, Shawver attacked his wife with a box cutter in their home. Arrest warrants say during an argument, Shawver cut his wife on her arms.

As Shawver's wife ran from the house, arrest warrants say he chased her and dragged her by the hair into the woods where he said he would kill her.

"He was taking me to bury me," Kristen said.



Kristen got free, but arrest warrants say Shawver caught her, cut her neck, dragged her by her hair and forced her into their car to ride with him. She jumped from the car and ran to a neighbor's house for help.

Kristen said she suffered bruises to her legs when the car ran over them.

"I'd really like to thank my neighbor," she said. "Without my neighbor, I would have been dead."



Sheriff Metts said Shawver's wife suffered more than 20 wounds to her arms, torso, head and neck. She was taken to the hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

Despite her injuries, Kristin had a message for women who are victims of abuse:

"They'll make you think they'll never do it again, and they will," she said. "Always."

"He hadn't touched me in a year and a half. And he just snapped."



Deputies recovered the Shawvers' vehicle in a ditch off Pooles Mill Road near Swansea. Deputies found blood on the exterior and interior of the car, but Shawver was not in it.

If you know where to find Shawver, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

