Bond denied second time for driver charged in SCDOT employee death

The man charged with felony DUI in the death of a Department of Transportation worker on Interstate 20 Monday afternoon says he had no idea the collision occurred.

Driver charged in DUI crash that killed DOT worker: "I had no idea"

A man charged with felony DUI after a crash that killed a Department of Transportation worker in December of 2012 has been denied bond again.

The Lexington County Solicitor's Office says Judge Clifton Newman denied bond again for Thomas Stafford. Newman denied Stafford's bond at a hearing in December.



At the hearing in December, Stafford told the judge he had no idea the collision occurred on Interstate 20 that killed 21-year-old Nicholas Johnson. Johnson was sweeping debris on the side of the highway when he was hit and killed.

Judge Newman also revoked a previous bond Stafford had been released on for a DUI charge he was cited for two weeks before the deadly accident.



Stafford said he pulled over a short distance down the interstate after his friends pulled up next to him and told him what happened. Troopers say Stafford was confused because he was drunk.

