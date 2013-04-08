Evidence reason Bakari Sellers' DUI charge dropped

Evidence in a state representative's driving under the influence case allowed him to plea to a lesser charge.



State Rep. Bakari Sellers was charged with DUI on Oct. 7 when he was traveling north on Interstate 77 just after 1 a.m. from a South Carolina football game, where he admitted to deputies he was drinking alcohol. Sellers refused a breath test, resulting in an automatic six-month driver's license suspension. His license was reinstated in February by a judicial panel.

However, Sellers will not see any more consequences from the DUI charge because video surveillance from the deputy's patrol car did not match the date on Sellers' ticket. Because the evidence did not flow, it could not hold up in court.

Sellers was allowed to plead guilty to reckless driving and pay a $475 fine. Court documents show he signed an affidavit April 1 acknowledging his guilt to the lesser charge.

"I am very pleased to have been cleared of all alcohol-related charges from my traffic stop in Chester County last fall," Sellers said in a statement released Friday.

He takes "full responsibility" for his actions and admitted he was too tired to drive.

"I apologize and will do my best to set a better example for our youth and to continue to move South Carolina forward," Sellers said.

