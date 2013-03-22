Chesterfield County Sheriff Sam Parker appears in court

Chesterfield County Sheriff Sam Parker appeared in court on Friday to hear the misconduct charges handed up by the State Grand Jury on Tuesday.

Parker faces six state indictments such as misconduct in office and furnishing contraband to inmates.

The indictments say Parker let inmates drive sheriff's office vehicles, have unsupervised visits with women, and drink alcohol. In exchange, investigators believe the men worked on the sheriff's home and helped him and his wife decorate for parties.

Parker's defense attorney, Johnny Gasser, denied all the charges against the sheriff.

"There is a different side of the story," Gasser said.



Gasser asked the judge permission to allow Parker to travel across state lines and keep a weapon for protection.

A personal recognizance bond was set for Parker at $150,000.

In the meantime, Parker remains suspended by the state until further notice.



