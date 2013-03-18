Former detention officer appears in court

A man booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a trespassing charge is currently in critical but stable condition at Palmetto Health Richland after investigators say he was assaulted inside the jail by a corrections officer.

The former corrections officer accused of beating an inmate last month appeared in court Monday.

Robin Smith, 37, of Columbia, was charged in late February with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature after he allegedly beat 51-year-old Robert Sweeper, who was an inmate at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center at the time.

Richland County sheriff's deputies were called to Palmetto Health Richland on Feb. 15 by hospital employees who said Sweeper was brought to the hospital by jail personnel the same day, according to a sheriff's office incident report.

Sweeper had a collapsed lung, two broken ribs on the right side of his torso and a fracture to his vertebrae, the report said.

Smith was terminated from the detention center after being employed there for two years. He appeared in court today with his attorney for a roll call after being released on bond. He will reappear in criminal court July 25.

Since Smith's arrest, six other detention center employees have been suspended without pay for their involvement in the case, pending an investigation. WIS filed a Freedom of Information request with Richland County to get the names of those employees.

Sweeper was incarcerated on trespassing charges Feb. 7. He was taken to Palmetto Health Richland following the incident and, as of today, he is still recovering at the hospital.

