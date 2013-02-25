Homicide at NE Richland Home - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Homicide at NE Richland Home

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is at a NE Richland County home this morning investigating an apparent homicide. A spokesman tells News 10, one person is dead at the home on Todd Branch Road. The cause of death was not given. We're also told investigators have a person in custody for questioning.

