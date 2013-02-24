County coroner remains in trauma unit 11 days after crash

More than a week after he was injured in a car crash, Lexington County Coroner Harry Harman remains hospitalized.



Coroner Harry Harman's office reports he was on his way home from a funeral visitation at Southland Memorial Gardens on February 23rd when he was involved in a crash on Commerce Drive, near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says Harman's vehicle ran off the road at about 7:15 p.m. and crashed into a parked cargo trailer. Investigators say low visibility due to fog caused Harman to go off the road.

Troopers say he had to be cut out of the vehicle.



In a statement released Wednesday, Harman's family said he remains in the trauma unit at the hospital.



Troopers say he was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to Palmetto Health Richland for treatment for what were described as "incapacitating" injuries.

Investigators estimate Harman's vehicle was going about 35 miles per hour at the time of the crash. The vehicle's airbags deployed.

Chief Deputy Coroner Randy Martin has been filling in for Harman in the office's daily duties and is in contact with him regularly. Martin said his office has no reason to believe that Harman will not return to work.

Copyright 2013 WIS. All rights reserved.

