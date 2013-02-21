Interstate 20 back open after crashes shut down westbound lanes

All lanes on Interstate 20 westbound near Lugoff are open following two crashes that snarled traffic Thursday night.

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray says the first crash occurred near mile marker 90, White Pond Road, just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pickup truck hauling a trailer tried to pass a tractor-trailer when the driver lost control of the pickup truck and jackknifed into a ditch. Nobody was injured.



About 40 minutes after the crash, the driver of a truck hauling milk saw the blue lights of emergency vehicles and changed lanes, but troopers say the driver went over too far and overturned. The driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where his condition is not known.

Troopers charged the drivers of both trucks that crashed were charged with driving too fast for conditions.



Traffic was back to normal early Friday morning.



