Corrections officials close 2 institutions to visitors because of flu

The South Carolina Department of Corrections has closed two Midlands-area institutions to visitors this weekend because of flu outbreaks.

Clark Newsom with the SCDC says inmates at Kirkland Correctional and Goodman Correctional will not be able to receive visitors throughout the weekend.

Newsom says 18 cases of the flu have been confirmed at Kirkland, which is a maximum-security facility. Three positive cases of the flu have been confirmed at Goodman, with two suspected cases reported.

The no visitor policy is in effect throughout the weekend. The Department of Corrections is working with the State Department of Health and Environmental Control to deal with the contagious illness.

Copyright 2013 WIS. All rights reserved.