Deputies make second arrest in 2011 murder

Investigators have charged a man with kidnapping and killing a missing Midlands man despite the fact that the victim's body has never been found.

Lexington County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of a man who was last seen at a bar in 2011.

Detectives arrested 36-year-old Jamey Charles Mallette of Gaston Friday on charges of murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of 22-year-old Michael Jody George of West Columbia.

Mallette is awaiting a bond hearing at the Lexington County Detention Center. A date for the hearing has not been set by the Solicitor's Office.



George was last seen in December of 2011 at Shooter's Bar on Charleston Highway in Cayce. His body has not been found.



According to arrest warrants, evidence links Mallett to George's disappearance and death. Mallett is the second suspect arrested in connection to the case.

In December, 2012, deputies arrested 34-year-old William Thomas Embree, Jr. on warrants for murder and kidnapping.

George was reported missing on Christmas Day, 2011. His car was found later that day on Beckman Road near West Columbia. Sheriff James Metts said deputies searched the area for George, but they found nothing.

Deputies continue to search for clues in the case. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

