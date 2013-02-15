Thursday night fire in century-old home claims two lives

A Sumter County couple was killed in a house fire late Thursday night.

Fire officials say the blaze happened around 9:30 p.m. in a house off Highway 261 in Wedgefield.

According to Captain Brian Horton, when crews arrived the home was engulfed in flames. Horton said the house was had been built in the 1800's.



Horton says one victim was discovered outside the home, the other was found inside.



Sumter County Coroner Harvin Bullock identified the victims as Edward Hall and his wife Harriett.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.



