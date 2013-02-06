DOR knows which state taxpayers were hit by hack

The state Revenue Department says it knows which taxpayers have been hacked.

Several WIS viewers sent us a copy of an e-mail from Experian saying their account information was compromised. They were concerned the e-mail may not be real.

We checked with the Revenue Department, and it is, in fact, authentic. DOR says it has started contacting all the individuals affected.

In the e-mail from Experian on behalf of DOR, it says. "We are writing you today to confirm that your tax information was compromised."

It says that information includes Social Security numbers of you and your dependents. It could even include your bank account numbers.

The e-mail goes on to say you should check your financial statements regularly and make sure security freezes and fraud alerts are in place.

A spokesperson with DOR says everyone whose information has been breached will be notified by letter or e-mail. Officials say 3.4 million letters have gone out since Dec. 10.

There are still a couple thousand left that should be mailed by the end of this week.

All e-mails have been sent out.

Originally, you had until Jan. 31 to sign up for one year of credit monitoring. Now you have until March 31.

