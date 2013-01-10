Election board votes to appoint McBride 2nd in command at election commission

By end of business Friday, Lillian McBride will no longer be the head of the Richland County Election Commission. But she will soon be second in command.

The county Election Board voted for the interim leader to create a deputy director position for McBride.

Critics blame McBride for the debacle that occurred among county polling sites on Election Day. Hundreds of voters had to wait as long as six hours to cast ballots at precincts in Richland County.

McBride's supporters say she had a spotless record when she was in charge of voter registration for about 20 years.

Despite a pay cut from her current $89,000 salary, McBride will be making a salary of $74,600 in her new position.

McBride resigned as Executive Director of the county elections commission effective Friday. In her resignation, McBride claimed responsibility for long lines, malfunctioning voting machines, and general voting headaches.

Interim Elections Director Dr. Jasper Salmond said Wednesday night the board's wishes are part of an effort to restore public trust in the voting process.

The commissioners' action drew support Thursday from the chairman of the Richland Legislative Delegation. Senator Darrell Jackson told WIS News 10 McBride did a "marvelous" job in nearly two decades of work with Richland County.

Jackson downplayed criticism of the move to retain McBride, saying the vast majority of his constituents support putting her in the new position.

He also considers the matter settled.

"As far as I'm concerned," said Jackson, "The situation is over."

Copyright 2013 WIS. All rights reserved.

