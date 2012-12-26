Richard Breibart in transit to get psychiatric evaluation

Federal inmate and prominent Lexington attorney Richard Breibart is receiving a psychiatric examination at one of four federal medical centers for male inmates.

Last week, Breibart's federal inmate location showed "in transit" after he was removed from the Lexington County Detention Center and placed in U.S. Marshal's Office custody. The U.S. Marshal's told WIS they are not permitted to discuss an inmate's location or provide other information on federal inmates for safety reasons.

U.S. Attorney General's Office public information officer Beth Drake said Wednesday that Breibart is in transit to make his way to a federal medical center for a psychiatric examination. The mental evaluation was granted by a judge once Breibart's attorneys said Breibart has had multiple seizures since May.

Drake said when a federal inmate is taken for an evaluation, it is possible for a three-hour trip to turn into a week-long event. The inmate has to likely stay at one other federal prison waiting for a bus to take the inmate to the federal medical center for the psychiatric evaluation. Drake said the Butner Medical Center is the closest to Columbia, but she said that does not mean this is where Breibart was taken.

The other federal medical centers for male inmates are located in Devens, Mass.; Lexington, Ky.; and Rochester, Minn.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney's Office filed a request with the court to release a restraining order on Lexington County property Breibart owns so that First Citizens and Trust Company can continue foreclosure proceedings. Also, another request was filed to cancel a pretrial hearing and jury selection the first two weeks of January. Drake said this request was filed because Breibart could possibly not be back from his psychiatric evaluation in time to attend the hearings.

Breibart was charged in September with extortion, mail fraud and wire fraud.



Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.

