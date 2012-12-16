Teen remains missing after 4 months

While the holiday shoppers passed through the Village at Sandhill, Elvia Swainson wants to remind people that her 15-year-old daughter, Gabbiee, is still missing.

"We just have to get the word out to the community that we're still looking for my daughter and we're hopeful that she's coming home any second now," said Swanson. "(That's) what I keep confessing every day - every second now."

"I don't think any parent stops looking for their child," she said.

Music, reflection and hope filled the room as people gathered for the "Hope for Gabbiee" concert Saturday night at the Village at Sandhill.

"We're just hoping to touch the right person that may have seen or heard but hadn't come forward to pretty much do that is what we're hoping happens," said Swainson.

Swainson, like many others in the community, are clinging to their faith to help bring Gabbiee home.

"We have hope," said family friend Sharon Peterson. "This is the season for hope so this encourages us even more. This season is the birth of Christ and he came to bring us hope and we're holding onto that."

While they keep in mind the true meaning of the season and shoppers get ready for the holiday, Swainson is waiting for the ultimate present.

"God is the God of the impossible and he can do anything no matter what it looks like," she said.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said the search for Gabbiee is still an active investigation.

On August 18th, the teen was reported missing by her mother.

Nearly a week later, Elvia Swainson's boyfriend, Freddie Grant, was arrested on a federal weapons charge for having ammunition in his home as a convicted felon.

Sheriff Lott said forensic evidence, including Gabbiee's blood on a piece of duct tape, linked Grant to forcefully taking her from her home.

Grant still isn't cooperating with authorities.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

