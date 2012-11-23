Perspective: Thanksgiving

As we celebrate our nation's holiday of Thanksgiving, I urge you to reflect on what that holiday should really represent. A day of "thanks" – giving. It's really my favorite holiday because it brings families and friends together for the sole reason of being together. No gift giving, no religious significance….just a day of gathering and being thankful for what we have.

But you might also want to take this time to express thanks to someone who did something special for you in your life….paid for your college, helped launch your career, gave you your first loan, believed in you when you didn't believe in yourself…or maybe saved your life. That's what thanksgiving day should represent…a day of thanks-giving.

However you celebrate, take pause to reflect on and express your gratitude. Before Black Friday and CyberMonday come crashing in on us.

That's my perspective. Happy Thanksgiving!