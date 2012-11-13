Affidavit: Gabbiee`s cell phone pinged near Grant`s home on morning of disappearance

A duct tape roll found in the investigation of missing teen Gabbiee Swainson had her and accused kidnapper Freddie Grant's DNA on it, according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

We're learning more details about the search for 15-year-old Gabbiee Swainson. WIS just obtained a copy of the search warrant for Freddie Grant's home and the surrounding area.

The information was submitted back in August when Grant first became a suspect, but it is just now being made public.

Gabbiee has certainly been on the hearts and minds of many people since she disappeared.

An affidavit was submitted just three days after Gabbiee was reported missing. Investigators noted in the search warrant they were looking for Gabbiee's pajamas, cell phone, blood, hair, fibers, DNA, fingerprints, and any other evidence that may lead them to the missing teen.



In one of the sworn statements, investigators say the teen's cell phone was last activated at 7:35 a.m. the Saturday Gabbiee went missing. The signal was last detected in Elgin just 400 yards from Grant's home. The investigator even calls it "more than a simple coincidence" that Gabbiee's phone was turned on for the last time near "the mother's boyfriend's residence."

Investigators requested Gabbiee's cell phone records, including all incoming and outgoing calls, text messages and Internet activity.

Investigators also say Grant was accused of making inappropriate sexual comments toward Gabbiee. That information combined with blood found in Gabbiee's bed, phone GPS coordinates near Grant's home and the relationship between Gabbiee's mother and Grant convinced a Kershaw County magistrate to let investigators to search Grant's home.

Investigators are still pursuing tips and leads and many in the community have not given up hope even though it's approaching three months since Gabbiee went missing.

If you have any information that can help bring Gabbiee home or help investigators with the case, call Crimestoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC.

