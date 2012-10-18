Attempted murder charges for man accused of shooting at troopers - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Attempted murder charges for man accused of shooting at troopers in Five Points

Ambulance takes man to hospital after shooting involving troopers in August Ambulance takes man to hospital after shooting involving troopers in August
Scott Parker Hanson (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Scott Parker Hanson (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An Elgin man accused of shooting at troopers after a vehicle pursuit that ended in Five Points is charged with attempted murder.

SLED charged 41-year-old Scott Parker Hanson with two counts of attempted murder along with weapons and drug charges.

Investigators say on August 14th, Hanson led Highway Patrol officers on a chase that started on Interstate 20 and ended in Five Points.  As Hanson got out of his vehicle in a parking lot on Saluda Avenue,  investigators say he started firing at officers.

Troopers returned fire and Hanson was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, Hanson was charged with speeding and failure to stop for a blue light.

No Highway Patrol officers were hurt.

Copyright 2012 WIS.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly