Attempted murder charges for man accused of shooting at troopers in Five Points

An incident report from the state Department of Public Safety reveals new details in the minutes before a shooting at a bank parking lot in Five Points. According to the report, 41-year-old Scott Parker

Shooting suspect told trooper he could not go back to jail

The man Department of Public Safety officials say led Highway Patrol troopers on a chase on Interstate 20 that ended with a shootout at a Five Points bank has been identified.

Dozens of police officers and highway patrol troopers have saturated an area near a Five Points bank, but information about what has happened is very limited.The scene is near the Wells Fargo Bank branch

Ambulance takes man to hospital after shooting involving troopers in August

An Elgin man accused of shooting at troopers after a vehicle pursuit that ended in Five Points is charged with attempted murder.

SLED charged 41-year-old Scott Parker Hanson with two counts of attempted murder along with weapons and drug charges.

Investigators say on August 14th, Hanson led Highway Patrol officers on a chase that started on Interstate 20 and ended in Five Points. As Hanson got out of his vehicle in a parking lot on Saluda Avenue, investigators say he started firing at officers.

Troopers returned fire and Hanson was shot. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, Hanson was charged with speeding and failure to stop for a blue light.

No Highway Patrol officers were hurt.

