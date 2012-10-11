Tim Miller’s love for weather dates back to his childhood when he served as a weather observer for WGN-TV in Chicago at age 12!

Receiving his degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University, Tim loves teaching weather to students across the Midlands visiting over 40 area schools per year.

Now, 22 years in Columbia, Tim has served as an instructor for the University of South Carolina Master Scholars program and is a member of the American Meteorological Society, National Weather Service Association and serves on a number of local boards and organizations.

Tim has won a number of awards over the years including three Emmy awards in the last two years.

Tim says his biggest passion is helping others, he finds that protecting the viewers from dangerous and deadly storms his is calling.

