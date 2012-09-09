Driver charged with DUI after wrong way crash on I-77

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has charged a driver with DUI after a wrong-way crash Saturday morning that critically injured another driver.

Santos Gomez was charged with felony DUI and driving with an open container after the crash just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 77 north of Killian Road.

Investigators say Gomez was going southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when he crashed into a northbound car head-on.

Troopers say the driver was taken by helicopter to Palmetto Health Richland and is in critical condition. The driver's name has not been released.



An ambulance took Gomez to the hospital. His condition has not been released.

