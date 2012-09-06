Suspect in teen's disappearance argued with murder victim about another missing woman

It's a small, non-descript room inside the Richland County Sheriff's Department with a long, wooden table. The walls are decorated with information like maps and a dry erase board scribbled with notes.

A hearing scheduled for Thursday to decide whether or not to place a gag order in the case against Freddie Grant, the sole suspect in the disappearance of 15-year-old Gabbiee Swainson, has been moved to Friday morning.

Motion: "Mr. Lott has not arrested a monster; he is trying to build one."

More and more information is coming out about Freddie Grant's past. Based on his criminal record, incident reports and a conversation with one of his ex-wives, Grant has a history of abusing women.

As the days pass, the details about what may have happened to 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson continue to trickle into the public.

The man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson is also being questioned in the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman in September.

The man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson got into an argument with a man, who was later found shot and killed, over a woman who is missing and feared dead, according to the victim's sister.



Freddie Grant is currently in jail refusing to talk to investigators about the teen's disappearance. He is also a person of interest in a murder and another missing person's case and family members say all three are linked.

37-year-old Daniel Wood, Jr's body was found outside his home on Trinity School Road in Lugoff in October, 2011. Nobody has been arrested.



"That was the worst phone call I could ever have gotten," said Wood's sister Eva Johnson. "I didn't think it could hurt that bad, but it did. It was tragic for me."



As Johnson raced to her brother's home that night she prayed the news of his death was not true. "But when I got there it was true," said Johnson.



"With this still being open like this and nobody saying anything, a killer could be walking among us everyday and we don't even know it," said Johnson.

There is a possibility that killer, according to investigators, might be Grant.



After Grant was arrested in connection with Gabbiee's disappearance, investigators realized Grant also had a connection to Wood.



"Never even thought - never, never, never crossed my mind that Fred could have something to do with it - never, never in a million years," said Johnson.

Johnson says her brother knew Grant. "I know him and Danny worked together a few times and Danny helped him do this and that," said Johnson.



Wood used to live down the street from Grant. Johnson said one day Grant accused Daniel of fooling around with his girlfriend Adriana Laster.

"Fred accused him of 'going with the girl' - sleeping with her, I guess" said Johnson. "And he told him 'you know man, ain't nobody slept with your girl.'"

Laster, 28, was last seen with Freddie Grant on September 3, 2011 in Elgin. She was reported missing in March by a family member in Homestead, Florida.

Laster is described as a black female, standing 5'4", weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.



Johnson, nor her parents have any idea what happened to their loved one or who is responsible. But, they're hoping someone will come forward to help bring them closure.



"He might not have meant a lot to a lot of people but he meant something to us," said Johnson.



Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews says there is no forensic evidence connecting Grant to Wood's murder.

Matthews said another person identified shortly after the shooting is also a person of interest. He added that it is a long shot that Grant is connected to Wood's death, but one that his agents have to look into.

If you know anything about the disappearances of Swainson or Laster or the murder of Daniel Wood, you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.



