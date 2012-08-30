Gamecocks beat Vanderbilt in opener 17-13

NASHVILLE, TN (WIS) - The USC football team opens their season with a 17-13 win over SEC opponent Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Gamecocks (1-0) running back Marcus Lattimore rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Quarterback Connor Shaw ran for 92 yards.

Shaw exited the game with a shoulder bruise. During a run play in the second quarter, Shaw landed on the shoulder and a Vanderbilt (0-1) defender landed on him.

Shaw quickly got up and was visibly in pain as he ran to the sideline. He was taken to the team's locker room where he was diagnosed with the injury to his throwing shoulder.

Gamecock backup quarterback Dylan Thompson started the second half for the Gamecocks. He was sacked twice.

Shaw re-entered the game in the third quarter. With just under 12:00 to go in the fourth quarter, Shaw scampered 12 yards down to the one-yard line, but was taken out in the next play after being hit by two Commodores.

Shaw returned to the game one play later to hand it off to Marcus Lattimore for a one-yard TD run to put the Gamecocks up 16-13 with 11:25 in the game. The extra point made it 17-13 USC.



The Gamecocks did not have an easy start against the Commodores. Marcus Lattimore avenged a fumble early in the game to score first thanks to a run play.

The Gamecocks were driving for most of the beginning of the second quarter and looked to score another touchdown, but it would not come to pass.

Vandy would not go down easily, however, as a 78-yard catch and run from Brison Williams helped put the Commodores back in the game.

The Commodores were able to drive down the field in the middle of the second quarter and get a chip shot field goal to tie it up, 10 - 10. They kicked another field goal from 44 yards out in the third quarter to take the 13-10 lead.

The Gamecocks are ranked 9th in the nation following a 2011 season that saw a school record 11 wins.

USC has won nine straight games against SEC opponents. They have also won 13 straight season openers.

