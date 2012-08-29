"There's nothing too hard for God," says missing teen's church family

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has announced an arrest in the disappearance of Gabrielle Swainson, but the teenager hasn't been found yet.

The man accused of kidnapping 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson is also being questioned in the disappearance of a 28-year-old woman in September.

Gabbie Swainson was scheduled to walk into Ridge View High School on Thursday as a sophomore and an honors student, but never showed up.

Sheriff Leon Lott is holding a press briefing on today at 10 a.m. to provide an update about the case of missing 15-year-old Gabbiee Swainson.

Hours after Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a man accused of kidnapping her daughter, Elvia Swainson is holding out hope that her only child will be found safe.Swainson said late Tuesday that

The man accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old Columbia girl is also considered a person of interest in an October, 2011 fatal shooting in Lugoff.

15-year-old Gabbiee Swainson remains missing and her church is hoping prayer will deliver the teen back to her mother.

Dozens of Elgin residents gathered at a local church to pray for the safe return of 15-year-old Gabbiee Swainson and to lift up her mother in strength.

For more than a week, members of Right Direction Church International and the community have been praying for a miracle that the teen will be found.

"We know that He hears us so the more we come together and pray -- God hears us and He will move," said Right Direction member Malinda Brown.

Gabbiee and her mother, Elvia Swainson, have been attending the church for several years.

Dwayne White, her youth pastor, says Gabbiee was about to start playing the drums with the church's youth praise team when she disappeared.

"When I heard the news, it was very shocking that this would happen," White said. "Really concerned about what's going on. Where is Gabbiee?"

Elvia came out to pray Wednesday night. Her story has touched so many, including mothers and fathers who fear the nightmare Gabbiee's family is going through.

"Everyday I get up at 5 o'clock in the morning. I pray. I pray throughout the day. I pray right before I go to bed. Just continuing to pray for Gabbiee to return home safely," Brown said.

Church members have been having prayer vigils nearly every day and there will be another one Thursday night. They're hoping prayer will supercede all the rumors that have been circulating and the negative thoughts.

The developments of Freddie Grant's arrest and the DNA evidence investigators have found are upsetting to the church members, but each day they try to stay encouraged.

"Since August 18, I can say I've been hurt, I've been disappointed, but I'm reminded -- not even in the midst of my emotions -- how I feel, I go back to the word of God. There's nothing too hard for God," White said.

White says the thoughts of not finding Gabbiee alive are pushed out by prayer.

"It has possibly crossed my mind, but I say, 'God, I'm not doubting you. You can bring her back.'" said White.

