Authorities continue to search for missing teen

A member of the community has stepped forward to offer a monetary reward for information leading to the return of missing northeast Columbia teenager Gabrielle Swainson.The donor is partnering with the

Authorities continue to search for missing 15-year-old Gabrielle Swainson.

According to Elgin Police Chief Harold Brown, Richland County Sheriff's Department and Federal agents were out around the Elgin Smokehouse in relation to the search for the missing 15-year-old Monday night.

Social media sites were buzzing with rumors, people claiming to know what happened to the 15-year-old. One person's Facebook post reads "R.I.P. Gabbiee," while a Tweet hopes all the rumors are false.

Investigators say they've gotten a lot of leads, but they've also received a lot of bad information, which is counterproductive to the investigation.

One tweet sums it up best saying "Unless you know the misinformation to be true, please do not report, that's how rumors get started."

According to Richland County investigators Gabbie Swainson has not been found.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has scheduled a news conference for Tuesday morning to discuss the case of missing teen Gabrielle Swainson.

A spokesperson with the department says authorities will discuss where the investigation stands. No other details about the investigation or what will be discussed at the news conference were available.



Sheriff Leon Lott said last week that he suspects Swainson did not take off on her own and that she was abducted nine days ago from her Northeast Columbia home.

The 15-year-old disappeared on August 18.

"I don't feel like she left on her own," said Lott. "And that's why we've put so much on this case. I don't feel like she left on her own. This is totally out of character for her. This is not the type of girl that would leave on her own, so that's why we're treating it as we are."

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are working with the FBI to search for the Swainson. on Friday, investigators announced the reward for information in the case is up to $6,000.

Investigators believe the Ridge View High student was taken from her home during a roughly three hour period after her mom had left their home to go to work.

Elvia Swainson says her daughter was asleep, so she put her cell phone in her hand before leaving the house.

Lott says the phone is the only thing missing from the Swainson home other than the teenager.

The sheriff also says Gabbiee's mom has been a tremendous help in the investigation.

"She's going through a very difficult time," said Sheriff Lott. "Very emotional. But she's been with us from the very beginning."

"We have our victim's advocate who works for the sheriff's department. We have them in shifts. We have someone with her 24-7. We've had that all week. So we're with her all the time. She's just been outstanding as a parent," said Lott.

If you have any information that can help,you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

The news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. We'll stream it line on wistv.com.



