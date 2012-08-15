Suspect in Ascot Estates murders indicted, could face death penalty

The attorney representing the only survivor in a double-homicide at Ascot Estates says one of the victims had robbery on his mind on the Friday the 13th incident.

The man accused of killing his wife and a business associate in his Ascot Estates home was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on two counts of murder.



42-year-old Brett Parker is charged with murdering his wife, Tammy, and Brian Capnerhurst in the couple's home on Tackeria Ct. in April.

Parker is held without bond.

Investigators say Parker ran a gambling operation from his home and he owed Capnerhurst about $20,000 from bets.

Prosecutors say Parker killed his wife to try to collect over $1 million in insurance money and 401K accounts.

Parker initially told sheriff's investigators that he acted in self-defense, but Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said that was not the case.



Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson may eventually have to decide whether the killings will be prosecuted as a death penalty case. To qualify, the murders would have to include at least one of a dozen aggravating circumstances.

Johnson's office tells WIS that Johnson is "seriously considering" pursuing the death penalty in the case, but he has not yet made a decision.

