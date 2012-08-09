With football season now in full swing for high school teams across the Midlands, the push to win a state championship is on.
But that’s not the only mountain these teams are hoping to climb.
This year, teams will take aim at becoming the top squad in Rick Henry’s Midlands Top 10. Here is the complete list:
Jim Hudson Midlands Top 10 rankings (after Week 3):
1. Spring Valley
2. Dutch Fork
3. Newberry
4. Irmo
5. Sumter
6. Ridge View
7. Gilbert
8. Brookland-Cayce
9. Lexington
10. Hammond
Be sure to tune in every week at 11:10 p.m. to Jim Hudson Football Friday!
Copyright 2015 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.