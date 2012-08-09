With football season now in full swing for high school teams across the Midlands, the push to win a state championship is on.

But that’s not the only mountain these teams are hoping to climb.

This year, teams will take aim at becoming the top squad in Rick Henry’s Midlands Top 10. Here is the complete list:



Jim Hudson Midlands Top 10 rankings (after Week 3):



1. Spring Valley



2. Dutch Fork



3. Newberry



4. Irmo



5. Sumter



6. Ridge View



7. Gilbert

8. Brookland-Cayce



9. Lexington



10. Hammond

Be sure to tune in every week at 11:10 p.m. to Jim Hudson Football Friday!



