Sheriff: "There was no love triangle" in Ascot Estates murders

The husband of a woman shot and killed in an upscale Irmo subdivision in April has been arrested and charged with double murder.

"The evidence at the scene does not match the story Brett Parker told us," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott at a news conference Friday afternoon. "It does not match at all."

Brett Parker is charged with two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his wife, 44-year-old Tammy, and 46-year-old Bryan Capnerhurst. Parker turned himself in at the Richland County Sheriff's Department Friday at about 3 p.m.



Parker and Capnerhurst were shot and killed on April 13 inside 12 Tackeria Ct. in Ascot Estates.

The only person to walk out of that home alive was Brett Parker.



In late April, attorney Dave Fedor told WIS that Brett shot Capnerhurst in self-defense after the family friend shot and killed Tammy. Brett then called 911 and was waiting in the driveway when emergency crews got to the scene.

"Gambling played a big part in this case and how it ended," said Sheriff Lott. Lott said Capnerhurst worked for Parker's gambling operation. Capnerhurst was at the Parker home to collect about $20,000 he was owed by Parker through gambling.

Lott said Parker ran a bookie operation from his home.

"Some people say that gambling is a victimless crime," said Lott. "But I think if you ask the children of Tammy Parker, or her parents and friends as well as Brian Capnerhurst's family, they'll tell you there are victims associated with gambling."

Lott said the Secret Service is investigating Parker's gambling operation. He said coordinating information in both investigations led to the delay in releasing information in the case. Lott said once the evidence uncovered the gambling operation, the Sheriff's Department called the Secret Service.

"This has been a very complex and complicated case," said Lott.

But Lott refused to reveal details about the evidence, other than saying it included autopsy results, cell phone records, forensics and video from inside the home.

"Now is not the time to discuss the evidence," said Lott. "It will come out in trial."

Sheriff Lott would not elaborate on a motive for the shooting of Tammy Parker.

"I'm not going to try to establish a motive at this time," said Lott. But he vehemently denied there was any sort of extramarital relationship.

"There was no love triangle," said Lott. "Nobody came home and caught anybody with anybody."

Lott said the evidence shows Tammy was shot first.



Fedor said what Brett did was "a complete case of self-defense." Fedor says Brett Parker is not guilty of "one iota" of criminal behavior in the shooting incident.

Parker told investigators Capnerhurst shot his wife, and Parker shot Capnerhurst in self-defense.



Fedor has in the past confirmed that his client and Capnerhurst had been involved in a sports betting operation and that Brett Parker owed money to Capnerhurst.

Fedor told WIS News 10's Jack Kuenzie that despite the information released Friday, his client is not changing anything about the story he told investigators.

Until today, investigators did not release much information in the case. Sheriff Lott explained why:



"I was not going to stand up here at this podium until I knew what I was talking about" he said. "When I stand up here, I want to be talking about facts. I'm never going to talk about rumors and address those. I deal in facts and evidence."

Betty Webb, a spokesperson for Tammy Parker's family told WIS "We ask everybody to pray for all of the families involved."

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.