Hometown vigil planned for former soldier found murdered in Georgia

A prayer vigil is planned at the high school football field where a former star murdered this week once played.



The prayer vigil for Hassan Williams is Sunday, July 29th at the football field of Brookland Cayce High School. It starts at 8:30 p.m.

21-year-old Williams was found murdered Tuesday in Thomasville, GA. He had just been honorably discharged from the US Army on July 9th. Four people are charged with his murder.



Organizers say the event is a chance for Williams' loved ones to get together in his memory.

People planning to attend should bring a candle. Donations will be accepted for Williams' family to help cover his funeral expenses.

