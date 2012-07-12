USC baseball team's mascot has died

The USC baseball team is mourning the passing of its unofficial mascot, Reptar.

Gamecocks third baseman LB Dantzler posted an Instagram message Thursday that his pet betta fish, Reptar, had died.

"He was a great fish and helped us have a very memorable season!" posted Dantzler. "Don't think about his death, celebrate his life and all the great things associated with him."

The Gamecock baseball team used "Fear the Fish" as their rallying cry this season as they battled to return to the College World Series to defend their two national championships.

Reptar accompanied the team in the dugout, including the College World Series in Omaha.

Dantzler said Reptar's legacy will continue next season.

"Be on the lookout for a Reptar II," he posted.

There is no word if the flags will be at half staff Friday at Carolina Stadium.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights reserved.