SC services for 3 Guardsmen killed in Afghanistan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP/WIS) - The last of three South Carolina Army National Guard soldiers killed last week in a bomb attack in Afghanistan will be laid to rest Sunday.

Services for Sgt. 1st Class Brad Thomas are on Sunday at Rock Springs Baptist Church in Easley. His burial is at Nine Forks Baptist Church Cemetery.

Dozens of grateful Americans lined roads in the midlands as the bodies of two Midlands soldiers killed in Afghanistan were laid to rest Saturday.

Funeral services for three South Carolina Army National Guard soldiers killed last week in a bomb attack in Afghanistan were scheduled for the weekend.

The funeral for Specialist John Meador was Saturday at 10 a.m. at Seacoast Church in Columbia. People holding flags and signs lined the way to Fort Jackson National Cemetery for his burial.

1st Lt. Ryan Rawl's funeral was also at 10 a.m. at Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church in Lexington. Rawl was taken to Mt. Harmon Baptist Church in Pelion for burial.

Strangers gathered along the routes of the funeral processions to honor Meador and Rawl.

Former Army medic Lee Streeter was among the crowd outside Meador's funeral service at Seacoast Church.

"Things like this really touch home for me," he said. "Any time I feel I can honor someone by doing something like this it's no question."

Pat Healy stood outside Saxe Gotha Presbyterian Church in Lexington to pay tribute to Lt. Ryan Rawl, even as the temps lingered around 100 degrees.

"A little bit of sweat down my back is the least I could do for what Lt. Ryan did for me," he said.

Shirley Rourke was also determined. With the help of her walker and flag, the 75 year old said good-bye to a soldier and father of two.

"I was sad," she said. "Even though I didn't know him I was still sad."

12-year-old Brandon Wayne said his heart is heavy.

"More emotional because he died for us, sacrificed for us. Not for his own needs," said Wayne.

Larry Wylds is with the Patriot Guard riders. The motorcycle group drove from Augusta Saturday to be with the soldiers' families.

"We hope our showing of support will help ease some of the pain," said Wylds.

"We love everybody that serves our country," said Lucia Kraft.

The three were with the 133rd Military Police Company of Timmonsville, which deployed last year and was scheduled to return in August.

