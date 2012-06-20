WIS 8th Annual "Operation Stars & Stripes" Troop Supply Drive

WIS is partnering with AllSouth Federal Credit Union, Bath Fitter and the Midlands chapter of Blue Star Mothers to supply care packages to our troops overseas. When these men and women are separated from their loved ones, care packages and cards can be a reminder that others are thinking of them.
Show your support by donating any of the items listed on the Supply Drive page. We also encourage you to drop off letters and cards of support that can be included in the packages. Involve the entire family and send drawings from the kids..
You can also help by providing monetary support for shipping and packing costs. On July 5th, WIS will be raising money to help with these needs, just watch WIS News 10 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm to call in your support. Or, you may send a donation to 1111 Bull St. Columbia, SC 29201 Attn: Troop Supply Drive. Checks may be made payable to Midlands Blue Star Mothers.
From July 6th – 14th, you can drop off your items at WIS, any AllSouth Federal Credit Union or Bath Fitter location. Addresses and links to maps are on the right of your screen (mobile users, click here to see a detailed list of locations). Blue Star Mothers and WIS will assemble the care packages and send them off to our troops.
If you would like to submit an address of an overseas family member, please email the name & address to: info@bluestarmotherssc.com
Blue Star Mothers is an organization of mothers who have, or have had, children serving in the military. For more information: http://www.bluestarmotherssc.com/
WIS is proud to work with the Midlands community to support our troops. We hope you will join us!
Recommended Military Care Package Items
- Letters and Cards of Support
- Children's Drawings
FOOD ITEMS: (No Pork and Nothing That Will Melt)
- Beef Jerky
- Canned Chicken, Turkey, Salmon, Tuna
- Tea, Coffee, Powdered Drinks, Gatorade
- Spices (Salt, Pepper, Tabasco, Season Salt, Sugar and Creamers)
- Gum, Lifesavers, Hard Candy
- Chips
- Trail Mix
- Crackers, Cookies, Power Bars, Granola Bars
- Cereal
- Dried Fruit
- Microwavable Popcorn
- Nuts
- Soups
- Oatmeal
- Rice Krispie Treats
- Sunflower
MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS:
- Batteries
- DVD's and CD's
- Flashlights
- Games and Puzzles (Hand Held)
- Inflatable Pillows
- Insect Repellent
- Miscellaneous Cards for Service Members to Send Home
- Long Distance Phone Cards
- Playing Cards/Dice/Footballs/Hacky-Sacs/Dominoes
- Writing Paper, Envelopes, Pens
- Zip Lock Bags
PERSONAL CARE ITEMS:
- Baby Wipes/Clorox Wipes
- Dental Floss/Picks
- Baby Powder, Foot Powder
- Dr. Scholls Moleskin
- Lip Balm/Chap Stick
- Eye Drops
- Contact Lens Solution
- Hair Accessories
- Deodorant
- Liquid, Bar, or Waterless Soap
- Sunblock, Aloe Vera
- Shampoo, Conditioner
- Q-Tips
- Feminine Hygiene Products
- Toothpaste, Toothbrush
- Vitamins
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.