WIS 8th Annual "Operation Stars & Stripes" Troop Supply Drive

WIS is partnering with AllSouth Federal Credit Union, Bath Fitter and the Midlands chapter of Blue Star Mothers to supply care packages to our troops overseas. When these men and women are separated from their loved ones, care packages and cards can be a reminder that others are thinking of them.

Show your support by donating any of the items listed on the Supply Drive page. We also encourage you to drop off letters and cards of support that can be included in the packages. Involve the entire family and send drawings from the kids..

You can also help by providing monetary support for shipping and packing costs. On July 5th, WIS will be raising money to help with these needs, just watch WIS News 10 from 5:00pm to 7:30pm to call in your support. Or, you may send a donation to 1111 Bull St. Columbia, SC 29201 Attn: Troop Supply Drive. Checks may be made payable to Midlands Blue Star Mothers.

From July 6th – 14th, you can drop off your items at WIS, any AllSouth Federal Credit Union or Bath Fitter location. Addresses and links to maps are on the right of your screen (mobile users, click here to see a detailed list of locations). Blue Star Mothers and WIS will assemble the care packages and send them off to our troops.

If you would like to submit an address of an overseas family member, please email the name & address to: info@bluestarmotherssc.com

Blue Star Mothers is an organization of mothers who have, or have had, children serving in the military. For more information: http://www.bluestarmotherssc.com/

WIS is proud to work with the Midlands community to support our troops. We hope you will join us!

Recommended Military Care Package Items

Letters and Cards of Support

Children's Drawings

FOOD ITEMS: (No Pork and Nothing That Will Melt)

Beef Jerky

Canned Chicken, Turkey, Salmon, Tuna

Tea, Coffee, Powdered Drinks, Gatorade

Spices (Salt, Pepper, Tabasco, Season Salt, Sugar and Creamers)

Gum, Lifesavers, Hard Candy

Chips

Trail Mix

Crackers, Cookies, Power Bars, Granola Bars

Cereal

Dried Fruit

Microwavable Popcorn

Nuts

Soups

Oatmeal

Rice Krispie Treats

Sunflower

MISCELLANEOUS ITEMS:

Batteries

DVD's and CD's

Flashlights

Games and Puzzles (Hand Held)

Inflatable Pillows

Insect Repellent

Miscellaneous Cards for Service Members to Send Home

Long Distance Phone Cards

Playing Cards/Dice/Footballs/Hacky-Sacs/Dominoes

Writing Paper, Envelopes, Pens

Zip Lock Bags

PERSONAL CARE ITEMS:

Baby Wipes/Clorox Wipes

Dental Floss/Picks

Baby Powder, Foot Powder

Dr. Scholls Moleskin

Lip Balm/Chap Stick

Eye Drops

Contact Lens Solution

Hair Accessories

Deodorant

Liquid, Bar, or Waterless Soap

Sunblock, Aloe Vera

Shampoo, Conditioner

Q-Tips

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toothpaste, Toothbrush

Vitamins

