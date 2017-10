Omaha, NE (WIS) - The South Carolina baseball team is getting ready for the first game to defend their College World Series title.

The 45-17 Gamecocks take on Florida Saturday night. The Gators posted a 47-18 record this season.

Game time is at 9 p.m. Eastern Time. It will be broadcast on ESPN.

WIS News 10's Taylor Kearns is in Omaha and he will be reporting on the Gamecocks all weekend.

Copyright 2012 WIS. All rights Reserved.