SC Supreme Court could remove more from ballots

By SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's Supreme Court may boot more candidates from primary ballots, just one week before voters go to the polls.

The state high court heard arguments Monday on a case filed by Florence County Democrats. It accuses the county's Republican Party of defying the justices' order last month by certifying candidates for the ballot who did not properly file economic disclosure paperwork.

Democrats say the county's Republican leaders just recertified all candidates.

Justices scolded GOP attorney Kevin Hall, saying they're disappointed in him and his client.

Republicans' defense centers on who's a public official. They argue the definition includes those considering running for office, so state law requiring they turn in the economic interest form when they file their candidacy doesn't apply.

Justice Don Beatty called it creative, foolish lawyering.

