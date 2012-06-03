Gamecocks advance to Super Regional after beating Clemson twice

The South Carolina Gamecocks beat Clemson 4-3 in their NCAA Regional rematch Sunday.

USC won Saturday night over Clemson 5-4 in 12 innings. USC needed only 9 innings Sunday to send end the Tigers baseball season.

Adam Matthews' RBI single keyed a three-run first inning, and Jordan Montgomery held Clemson to five hits in nearly seven innings as South Carolina won its 19th straight NCAA tournament game.

Not that it was easy. The rival Tigers (35-28) cut things to 4-3 in the ninth and had the winning run at the plate. But Brad Felder flied out to the warning track to end the game.

Montgomery (5-1) went 6 2/3 innings and held Clemson in check, retiring 12 straight during one stretch. Tyler Webb finished for his third save.

David Haselden (4-2) couldn't get out of the first for Clemson and took the loss.

The USC Athletics Department says 8,242 fans watched the game at Carolina Stadium. It was the 13th sellout of the season and the 24th in stadium history. The Gamecocks matchup against Clemson Saturday was the other sellout for the NCAA regional series.

Clemson beat Coastal Carolina 5-3 in the 12 p.m. game of the tournament to advance to play USC again.

Jason Stolz had two home runs and Dominic Leone pitched seven strong innings in the win over Coastal Carolina Sunday.

Stolz tied the game with solo shot in the third inning. He homered again an inning later as the Tigers (35-27) moved in front 4-2. Leone (7-4) made that stand up as he allowed six hits and three runs. Scott Firth worked the final two innings and struck out the final three batters for his third save.

Coastal Carolina (42-19) was eliminated in the region for the third time in four years.

The Gamecocks will take on either Appalachian State, Oklahoma or Virginia in the Super Regional. Virginia and Oklahoma are playing in an elimination game tonight. The winner will face Appalachian State on Monday in the final at 4 p.m. with the if necessary game to follow at 8 p.m.

The NCAA will announce dates, times, sites and television coverage for the Super Regionals late Monday night.

