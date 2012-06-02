Extra innings needed to settle Carolina-Clemson NCAA regional game

In a style fitting for the longstanding USC-Clemson rivalry, the NCAA regional matchup at Carolina Stadium was settled with drama.
Extra innings were needed to decide a winner. USC beat Clemson 5-4 in the bottom of the 12th on an RBI single off the right field wall from LB Dantzler that scored Joey Pankake from third.
The win improves the Gamecocks to (42-17).
South Carolina hasn't lost a post-season game since 2010, when the lost to Oklahoma in the College World Series.
The 34-27 Tigers play Coastal Carolina Sunday at noon. The winner of that game takes on USC at 4 p.m.
The game was the 12th sellout of the season at Carolina Stadium, with 8,242 fans attending.
