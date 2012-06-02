SEC teams' penalties for drugs not created equally

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Players testing positive for marijuana in the mighty Southeastern Conference do not face the 1-year suspension that comes from getting busted by the NCAA.

In the most successful league of the BCS-era, players routinely get third, fourth and even fifth chances before they're booted from the team; failed drug tests administered by the NCAA result in automatic suspension.

The finding comes from an Associated Press examination of the drug policies at 11 current members of the SEC. Vanderbilt, a private institution, declined to make its rules available.

All the SEC schools the AP looked at had far more lenient drug policies than the NCAA, though the penalties varied widely.

Several of the schools have also had players in the news on drug matters.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.