USC-Clemson match up set for Saturday NCAA regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Colby Holmes allowed one hit in eight innings, Adam Matthews drove in three runs and two-time defending national champion South Carolina won its 17th straight NCAA tournament game with a 7-0 victory over Manhattan in the Columbia Regional on Friday.

Holmes (7-1) and Jaspers starter Taylor Sewitt each carried no-hitters into the sixth inning until the Gamecocks broke through. Matthews' two-out, bases-loaded single drove in two runs and broke the scoreless tie. Tanner English followed with a two-run triple to put the Gamecocks (41-17) ahead 4-0.

Matthews added an RBI single in South Carolina's three-run eighth.

The only drama left was if Holmes would complete his no hit try. But Joe Rock had a clean single to right with two outs in the eighth.

Sewitt (11-2) had thrown 39 1-3 scoreless innings for Manhattan (33-26) before South Carolina's four-run sixth.

USC plays Clemson Saturday at 4 p.m. at Carolina Stadium.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press.