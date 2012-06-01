Pohl's slam lifts Clemson to 11-3 NCAA win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Clemson's Phil Pohl had a grand slam and drove in five runs as the Tigers opened the NCAA tournament's Columbia Regional with a 11-3 victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday.

The No. 2 seeded Tigers (34-26) took the lead for good on Pohl's run-scoring single off Chanticleers starter Austin Wallace (5-1) in the first. They put the game away an inning later, the big blow coming with Pohl's ninth homer of the year to left with the bases loaded.

Clemson starter Kevin Pohle (7-4) gave up four hits and two runs in five innings of work. He did not come back out after a rain delay of 1 hour, 37 minutes.

The Tigers will face either 2-time defending national champion South Carolina at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Coastal Carolina (41-18) had won seven straight coming into the NCAA tournament. They'll face Manhattan in an elimination game Saturday.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.