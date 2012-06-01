$50K bond set for driver arrested in Five Points hit and run - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

$50K bond set for driver arrested in Five Points hit and run

Justin McGlamry (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center) Justin McGlamry (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center)
The location of the accident. The location of the accident.

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A driver charged with leaving the scene after hitting two pedestrians in Five Points is behind bars on $50,000 bond.

Friday night Columbia police charged 21-year-old Justin McGlamry of Lexington with two counts of hit and run involving personal injury and disregarding a traffic signal.  McGlamry's 21st birthday was Thursday.

The Columbia Police Department says the incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Harden Street and Greene Street.

A witness told police that a red sports car traveling north on Harden Street hit a male and female as they were crossing near Greene Street.

Investigators said the pedestrians were lawfully in the crosswalk when they were hit.

Surveillance video recorded around the time of the accident confirms the vehicle involved is likely a red 2000 or later model Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows. Police said the vehicle likely has front end damage to the driver's side of the car.

Both victims were taken to the hospital.

According to police, the 21-year-old male, who is from Blythewood, has some bumps and bruises to his lower body. He has been released from the hospital. The female, 23, from Fort Mill, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses were not able to provide police with a description of the driver.

Copyright WIS 2012. All rights reserved.

