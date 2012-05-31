NCAA Columbia Regional brings fans, money to Midlands

College baseball fans from throughout the east coast are converging in Columbia this weekend for the NCAA Regional at Carolina Stadium.

Restaurants and bars are ready for them. Businesses in Columbia's Vista and Five Points say they are busy preparing for even larger crowds Friday.

"We'll be prepared for the people that are there to watch the games on TV as well as come in a little bit early before they go over to the stadium," said Chris Rollins with Wild Wing Cafe in the Vista.

The action starts Friday at noon with Clemson taking on Coastal Carolina.

At 4:00 p.m., the No. 8 Gamecocks (40-17) play Manhattan.



