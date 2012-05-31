3 teens arrested in home break-in

LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) - Lexington County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested three teens they say broke into a home on Cassidy Road near Gaston.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Candy Nicole Garland, 17-year-old Justin Eugene Jackson and 16-year-old boy on charges that the three teen-agers broke into a home and stole one 19-inch television, one male pit bull dog, electronic equipment and jewelry, the report stated.

